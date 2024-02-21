Wellington to be filled with olde worlde charm for Charter Day celebrations

Preparations are being put in place for the annual celebration of Wellington's Charter Day.

On the first Saturday in March, Wellington comes together to celebrate the granting of its first Royal Charter.

The market charter was granted by King Henry III on the last day of February 1244, making this year the 780th birthday of Wellington's market.

The elaborate event features historical re-enactment and street entertainment and celebrates the town’s growing reputation for good food and drink.

Wellington's market charter was among the earliest awarded to a Shropshire town, and today it still boasts one of the biggest and busiest markets in the county eight centuries later.

This year, the event will take place on Saturday, March 2, and will feature music, Morris dancing, the convening of Wellington's ancient Manor Court and a marmalade-tasting competition.

Dubbed 'The Great Marmalade Contest', marmalade-makers are encouraged to drop off one standard-size jar of their homemade marmalade (of any variety) at The Pheasant in Market Street between Thursday, February 29 and Saturday, March 2 (11am deadline) ready for judging on the day.

The Charter Day celebrations will kick off at around 11am in the Market Square in Wellington town centre.