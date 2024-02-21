'Knackered' owners of top rated Shropshire restaurant announce retirement

Paul and Becky Henley opened Latimer's restaurant, wine bar and bistro in Shifnal nine years ago after converting their newsagent shop.

The couple announced the news on Facebook saying they will be retiring on March 31.

"To do Latimer's justice it would need to re-open each evening during the week and lunch times too, like the good old days," the statement read. "It really needs and deserves the energy and enthusiasm of someone 30 years younger, it could be fabulous opportunity for someone like that, who is not afraid of hard work."

But the statement reads that Paul is "old, albeit with a twinkle in his eye" but needs more holidays and pub crawls and Becky has "knackered her body from from years of horses etc so struggles physically."

The statement thanked all its "wonderful customers and all staff, past and present."

Before they opened their venture the couple spent 12 years running the newsagent shop.

Mr Henley was 62 when they opened the restaurant which has consistently been placed in the top 10 of all Shropshire's hundreds of restaurants on TripAdvisor. Mrs Henley, who was 53 at the time, said Latimer was her father's middle name, so they decided to name the bar after him.

The venue is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 5pm 'till late and Sunday from 12.15pm.

The property at is currently for sale at £489,950 and is being marketed by Fields of Shifnal and Rightmove. It also has three self-contained flats above.

It is described by Fields as being an imposing three storey Grade II listed building of charm and character incorporating Latimer's a popular established 45 cover ground floor restaurant, wine bar, bistro and cocktail bar offering a variety of quality foods and beverages rated in the top 10 of 1,156 restaurants in Shropshire on Trip Advisor.