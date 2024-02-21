Historic Newport venue to host wedding fair

It will take place from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, February 22, and will be the second of its kind at the venue.

The 15th Century, Grade II listed building is a popular location for intimate weddings and will be specially dressed for the big day.

Visitors will have the chance to meet with some of Newport's wedding suppliers, including photographers, florists, caterers and dress sellers.

Jennifer Marshall of Newport Town Council said: "On Thursday, February 22, we will be throwing open the doors to show off our beautiful chambers, all dressed for the big day!

"Our Wedding Fayre is the perfect way to see our charming Shropshire wedding venue and to meet some of the local businesses who can help support your special day and the chance to chat with our wedding team.

"The event is free of charge and there’s no need to book. Our wedding team are looking forward to meeting lots of recently engaged couples, looking for the perfect wedding venue."

The event is free to attend and includes complimentary bubbles on arrival and a goodie bag.