Sugababes star Amelle Berrabah to replace Strictly dancer in Telford panto

The former girl group singer has been revealed as the latest cast member in this year's Telford Theatre panto, Treasure Island.

Amelle has replaced Strictly’s Katya Jones who has had to pull out of the pantomime due to scheduling issues.

The Sugababes star will be playing the show's Island Chief, and joins a talent cast that includes X Factor's Sean Smith, West End star Shelley Anne Rivers and Coronation Street's Tom Roberts.

The show, produced by Shone Productions Ltd, will run from December 8 to January 6.

Producer James Shone said: “It’s wonderful to be producing the pantomime in Telford once more this festive season. We have such a talented cast, including some Telford pantomime favourites, to present this contemporary pantomime adaptation of the well-known tale.

"There is something for the whole family and I know that everyone will have an enjoyable time."

More information and booking is available online, at telfordtheatre.com