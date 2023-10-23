River Severn flooding caused temporary halt to pumpkin picking

Madeline Jones with Carall Thomas, Stacey Webster, Maisie Jones, Dicari Clist,Maria Thomas and Sam Street all from Kidderminster

But organisers at Severn Valley Cottage in Alverley between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth said the patch will be open as normal this weekend(sun22).

Pumpkin patch operator Dexter Lawley says the site was able to reopen on Sunday after the river which runs in the middle of the farmland breached its banks on Friday evening.

"Unfortunately on Saturday our fields were impassable. We should be okay next weekend and will run through to October 31.

"About 30 acres of fields were covered as the river runs through the middle and on Friday the water came right up to our barns so it was a bit of a wash out, but everyone holding pumpkin picking were in the same boat. There is nothing we can do about the British weather."

On Saturday disappointed Stacey Webster, who lives in Kidderminster, and her family arrived at the farm to find the gates closed to visitors due to the flooding.

"Unfortunately we only had yesterday free to go pumpkin picking so we will miss going this year due to it being closed which was a shame. Also no signs or anything at the gate entrance explaining the closure for the day," Ms Webster says.

However, the organisers posted on Facebook: "Unfortunately due to the extreme weather we have been experiencing in the last 48 hours, we have made the difficult decision to close.

"Our car parking field is saturated and we feel parking is going to be a real issue.