Music promoters line up three shows after Arts Council funding

Firefly in Oakengates

A not-for-profit Shropshire music promoter is lining up some big name acts for a series of shows after securing Arts Council funding.

Telford based Pale Fire Music & Left for Dead Records have received £7,500 from the arts body and is using the money to put together a two-year programme in conjunction with the Firefly Club in Oakengates.

The promoters formed in 2018 initially to run a Community Music Project and relocated to the Firefly Club in Oakengates in 2022.

The Arts Council funding is allowing the promoters to schedule three live shows in 2023 at the FIrefly Club, starting with Kornastone on Saturday, October 7, followed by Scotland’s Indie Record label, Lost Map's 10th Anniversary Tour on Friday, November 10.

The third show on Saturday, December 2 features Matt Deighton, former frontman with Mother Earth who on to replace Noel Gallagher when he left Oasis.

Mike Veric, from Pale Fire Music & Left for Dead Records said, “ACE funding was essential to sustain and enable the community music project to attract professional artists, give local artists support slots and keep ticket prices low in the current economic situation”.