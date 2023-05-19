Fun day will see Newport's Carnival King and Queen crowned

Paul Syrda and Leanne Bayton from Newport Carnival Commitee and Raja Singh from The Shakespeare Inn

Newport Carnival Committee will host the fundraising fun day outdoors at The Shakespeare Inn, High street on Saturday, May 27.

It runs from 11am to 3pm, with free entry, and Nova Pantomime Group will be on hand to provide entertainment and photo opportunities, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Children will be invited to apply to become one of Newport Carnival’s Royal Party for 2023, with the winners announced at 2.45pm to bring the event to a close.

The event has been organised by Newport Carnival Committee, Nova Pantomime Group and Raja Singh, owner of The Shakespeare Inn.

There will also be music, snacks and nibbles for children, slushies, ice cream and candy floss all available on the day, said Newport Carnival Committee Chairman Paul Syrda.

“The fun day is when we will choose our Newport Carnival king and queen for 2023, along with their prince, princess and other members of the royal party,” he said.

“There’s lots of fun entertainment throughout the day, from face painting and temp tattoos to the chance to get photos with famous cartoon characters, all for just a small donation towards the Carnival’s fundraising efforts.

"Alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Newport’s most famous Panto dame will also be there so some of you might want to lock up your ‘usbands!

“We’ve had amazing help and support from both Raj Singh at The Shakespeare Inn and James Prince from Nova Pantomime Group to organise the day, so a big thank you to both of them for making this event happen.

Small donations will be asked of for some of the attractions, as part of the fundraising by both Newport Carnival Committee and Nova Pantomime Group.

“We’re all volunteers that put on these great events in Newport and have amazing support from Newport Town Council, along with other town organisations and businesses,” added Paul.

“We’ve done our best to book some good weather for the Fun Day, so come along and join us on Saturday 27th May for a great day out to start the May half term holiday.”

Newport Carnival returns on Saturday, June 10.

Last year’s event saw more than 10,000 people fill the high street and was the best attended carnival ever.