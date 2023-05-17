One-pound holiday activities back for this May Half Term

Children enjoying the half-term activities

Activities this May Half Term include swimming, bike hire, tennis, golf and soft play from Monday, May 29 to Sunday June 4 in Telford & Wrekin.

Families looking to make the most of the outdoors can hire a bike and helmet for £1 from Telford Bike Hub in Telford Town Park.

Adventure golf and disc golf are all back open for the season too.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We are in a cost of living crisis where our residents are struggling with the basics like paying for gas, electricity and their weekly food shopping without having to fund expensive school holiday activities.

"That’s why we will continue to offer our one-pound holiday sessions both this half term and with a bumper edition on the way for the six weeks holiday.

"Back in February more than 1,000 residents took part so we know they are making a huge difference too.”

Many of these activities are also part of the council’s 10 by 10 programme which offers all children ten activities they should try before they are ten years old.

Residents will need a Telford Loyalty Card to book sessions.

Activities can be booked 7 days in advance (with the exception of swimming) to help ensure guaranteed slots.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure commented: “We are delighted to offer families yet another action-packed timetable of activities for this upcoming half term.

"Our ‘Kids For a Quid’ holiday programme has become a staple in many families diaries with indoor and outdoor activities happening 7 days a week.