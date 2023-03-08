Notification Settings

Date for Newport Carnival announced with a new theme chosen in poll

By Matthew PanterTelfordTelford entertainmentPublished:

Newport Carnival will return this summer with organisers announcing the theme for 2023 will be ‘Fantasy, Fairy Tales and Superheroes’.

Last year's carnival event in Newport
Last year's carnival event in Newport

The winning theme was one of three options put to a public vote on the event’s Facebook page, Newport Shropshire Carnival, last month.

The carnival returns on Saturday, June 10 and organisers are aiming for it to be the biggest and best yet, following a record breaking turnout in 2022.

Committee chairman Paul Syrda said: “We had a great response to the poll for a new theme and as a committee, are thrilled with the one selected and all the wonderful ways it can be interpreted by our schools, nurseries, clubs, community organisations and businesses taking part in the parade.

“We can’t wait to see how everyone brings to life their ideas for Fantasy, Fairy Tales and Superheroes.”

Mr Syrda said planning was well under way for the 2023 Carnival, along with multiple other potential events for the town later in the year.

“The 2022 carnival, our first since Covid, saw record breaking crowds of more than 10,000 people at the final count,” he added.

“We’re hoping to bring even more people into town for this year’s event.

“It’s the biggest, free annual event in Newport and we’re working hard to make 2023 the biggest and best carnival yet.

“Ever since bringing the whole carnival into the centre of town, we’ve seen it bring such a huge boost to high street businesses, who are now part of the whole day too.

“Newport is a fantastic town and the Carnival and other big events we’re planning throughout the year bring in more people than ever to see just why this is such a brilliant place to live, work and visit.”

Organisers said more details for the carnival will be released over the coming weeks and months, along with other events later in the year.

