Circus bringing new production by world-class performers to Telford

The Circus Funtasia website

Circus Funtasia, owned by Yulio Nikolova and Tracy Jones, who was born in Wales and is also the ring mistress of the show, features the hair-raising performance on the Wheel of Death and audiences are said to be "bound to thrill to some amazing feats".

Antonio Candela, a 34-year-old fire-eater, said: "We have made four visits to the area and wanted to come back to Telford in this our anniversary year.

"We were at Donnington last year and it was an absolute success with sell-out shows.

"It is such a lovely place and we cannot wait to come back.

"We have 31 performers taking part this year who are determined to put on the best show in the country for our tenth anniversary tour.

"Audiences will be able to hear the roar of motorbike engines, feel the heat of the fire-breathers' flames and see stunning aerialists."

Ivan Mladenov, a performer who was injured in an accident in Exmouth last summer while riding the Wheel of Death, will be returning to the line-up of artists.

The shows will also include the energetic Cuban Acrobatic Troupe, as well as the heart-stopping roller-skating duo and award-winning comedian The Geek.

Food and drink will also be on offer, together with circus favourites such as popcorn and candy floss.

Tickets can be booked through circusfuntasia.co.uk or by calling 07706 168507 and on March 2 all seats will cost £8.

Prices will vary over the other days when show times will be 5pm and 7.30pm on week days, 1pm and 4pm on Saturdays, 1pm and 4pm on March 5 and 1pm only on March 12.