Mr Motivator motivating for charity in Telford

Mr Motivator

Mr Motivator and his motivators are set to bring 'The Motivational Experience' to Telford Theatre, in Oakengates, on April 15.

The day promises to be chock full of activities aimed at providing participants with an improved sense of wellbeing.

A variety of classes taught by Mr Motivator himself are scheduled, suitable for all age groups and levels of fitness.

£10 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Mr Motivator Charitable Trust to help end bed poverty.

Bed poverty is when a young person doesn't have their own bed to sleep in. This means that many youngsters are forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor, sofas, directly on the carpet or share beds with their family members.

Young people's charity Buttle UK published a research report in 2017 that investigated the reality of living on a low income for children.

Their data revealed that 400,000 young people did not have a bed to sleep in and charity staff say this number is now higher due to the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.