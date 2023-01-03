Record numbers at Telford panto as 'kindness tickets' give treat to needy families

Carl Dutfield as Muddles, Chloe Barlow as Snow White, and Ian Smith as Dame Dolly

Telford Theatre welcomed a record-breaking audience to its staging of the pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Ticket sales were the highest the box office has recorded for panto, which ran for 50 performances from December 8 to January 2.

A new iniative providing seats for struggling families was also launched this year, with over 600 people having tickets paid for by generous patrons.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “The importance of local theatre has been highlighted this year with record numbers attending the popular pantomime.

"And I just want to say a huge thank you to all of you who purchased Kindness Tickets from Telford Theatre, meaning that families in the borough living in difficult circumstances had the opportunity to attend the pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

"A total of 77 family tickets were purchased, meaning that over 600 people were allocated tickets via the Christmas Smile project.