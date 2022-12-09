Comedy show to make audiences 'howl' with laughter is coming to Telford in 2023

John Robins' Howl 2023

The multi award-winning comedian is embarking on his biggest live tour next year.

Alongside some of the biggest national venues, John will be performing his brand-new show Howl at Telford Theatre, in Oakengates, on November 15.

The show follows John's experience over the last year travelling around the UK in his Kia Sportage.

Commenting on the show John said: "This show won't end with something glib and preachy. Nor anything particularly uplifting. Nothing will be set to music.

"There will be both bangs and whimpers, it will end on a good old-fashioned laugh. That's my motto."

Since winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly The Perrier Award) in 2017, John has had two sold-out tours, The Darkness of Robins and Hot Shame.