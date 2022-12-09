Notification Settings

Comedy show to make audiences 'howl' with laughter is coming to Telford in 2023

By Megan Howe

Tickets are now on sale for stand-up comedian John Robins' biggest UK-wide tour to date, which includes an appearance in Telford.

John Robins' Howl 2023

The multi award-winning comedian is embarking on his biggest live tour next year.

Alongside some of the biggest national venues, John will be performing his brand-new show Howl at Telford Theatre, in Oakengates, on November 15.

The show follows John's experience over the last year travelling around the UK in his Kia Sportage.

Commenting on the show John said: "This show won't end with something glib and preachy. Nor anything particularly uplifting. Nothing will be set to music.

"There will be both bangs and whimpers, it will end on a good old-fashioned laugh. That's my motto."

Since winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly The Perrier Award) in 2017, John has had two sold-out tours, The Darkness of Robins and Hot Shame.

He has made appearances on Live at the Apollo, Celebrity Mastermind, Mock the Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Stand Up Central.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

