Scarecrows pop up in most unlikely places

Kate Davies points out the Rapunzel scarecrow

The scarecrow weekend was the brainchild of late vicar Reverend Christopher Penn and raises money for area groups including Broseley Scouts, who made a scarecrow of Rapunzel who in the fairy tale used her long hair to escape from her captor

With string used to bind bales of hay provided by farmer Richard Davies, the scarecrow's hair hung down from the bell tower of All Saints Church, which proved a focal point of the weekend.

The Rapunzel scarecrow at All Saints Church

Charlie Chaplin, Hagrid from Harry Potter and characters from the Back to the Future films were also represented, with visitors able to follow a trail around Broseley to see the various creations.

Broseley scouts also held a tombola and raffle to raise money and Richard, whose wife and daughter helped create Rapunzel, said it was a great weekend for the community.

"We had a lot of visitors as well as people from Broseley enjoying the fun and Reverend Penn would have loved it because it was his idea to hold a scarecrow festival in the first place," he said.