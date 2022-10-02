Organisers 'delighted' as more than 300 people turn up to model railway exhibition in Wellington

An impressive scene from the Telford Railway Modellers Group's Model Railway Exhibition at Charlton School.

And if you can excuse another railway pun, the organisers were 'chuffed' not only with the turnout - but the fact that so many young people have an interest in the hobby.

It was all organised by the Telford Railway Modellers Group who took over the sports hall at the Charlton Academy in Wellington on Saturday. There were some 60 exhibitors with 27 layouts. Other model groups and Telford Steam Railway were also well represented.

Another scene at the Model Railway Exhibition.

Group chairman John Waite, from Newport, was impressed with the showing, including a 28ft model replica of a locomotive depot at Slough, with engines moving backwards and forwards.

"That was one of 27 layouts, we had a lot of things going on," said Mr Waite, who praised the obvious time and effort his members put in to recreating rail, tram and bus scenes in miniature.

"We very very fortunate to have the sun, if we had held it on Friday when the rains came fewer people may have ventured out."

Mark Wigley from Mid Wales with his own "Marks End Line".

Mr Waite was encouraged for the future of the hobby that so many teenagers were around.

"The encouraging thing is the number of younger members aged 15 and 16 involved, and it is these people more than any others that we need to encourage," said Mr Waite who is one of the more senior members.

"I am delighted with the turnout. We should get more than 300 people when we add up all the numbers, and if we get to 400 that's good from our perspective," he said.

The group meets at its clubroom in Wellington on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.