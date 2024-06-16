Telford pub that reopened last year wants to extend its opening hours at weekends

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bridge Inn, situated in the Trench area of the town, underwent a £250,000 investment that saw it have a complete transformation.

Inside, the pub, which is part of the Proper Pubs division of Admiral Taverns, is divided into two main spaces – the ‘lounge’ and the ‘vault’ which feature brand-new fixtures, fittings, flooring and furniture.

Meanwhile, outside, the pub hosts a revamped garden area which features brand-new wooden benches, newly planted greenery, and festoon lighting.

The reopening has been hailed a success since Joe and Jayne Bushell took it on. An application has now been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for the pub to serve alcohol from 9am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 9am to midnight on Sundays.

The Bridge Inn wants to vary its opening hours. Picture: Admiral Taverns

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns, said: “Since The Bridge Inn reopened in September last year, we’ve been overwhelmed by the community’s incredible reaction and the amount of support it has received from customers.

“Jayne and Joe have been instrumental in creating an essential social hub that sits at the heart of the local area so on behalf of the whole team at Proper Pubs, we’d like to thank them for all their hard work.

“Given the pub’s popularity and having consulted with the neighbours, we’ve submitted an application to the local council requesting that it can open slightly earlier during the weekends to ensure it can continue to serve and support all aspects of community life.”