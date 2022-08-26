Tickets on sale for return of major dance event

Classic Ibiza returns to the county next year

Weston Park will host the major dance event on Saturday, July 15, next year, with thousands expected to attend after the success of this year's event.

Lisa Ward from Revival Productions which promotes Classic Ibiza, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by demand for our 2023 shows, with some venues already at 50 per cent capacity after only one day of sales to priority bookers.

"I’d advise people to get their tickets quickly if they don’t want to miss the fun.”

Classic Ibiza ‘23 will once again be headlined by the Urban Soul Orchestra.

They will be re-united with DJ Goldierocks, former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ, Jose Luis and a line-up of globally renowned vocalists for over five hours of Balearic-infused sounds.

Ms Ward added: “We performed 15 completely new tracks this year in an orchestral set of over 30 house classics and definitely upped the ante in terms of the visual impact of the show.

"Our challenge, and one that we love, is how to take the concert to yet another level. What I can say at this stage is that you can definitely expect a host of new tracks, more additions to the musical programme and some visually stunning effects. All that’s missing is for our amazing Classic Ibiza audience to bring the vibe.”

Tickets cost £48 for adults, £24 for children (aged five to 17), and are free for under fives.