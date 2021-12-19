Notification Settings

Community carollers help bring festive cheer to their town

By Andrew RevillPublished:

A group of carol singers gathered together in a memorial garden on Saturday morning to add a bit of festive cheer to a chilly Saturday.

Broseley Churches Together singing Christmas carols in Broseley Memorial Garden on Saturday

Carol singers from Broseley's Anglican, Methodist, Baptist, Roman Catholic churches and the Quakers gathered together in Broseley Memorial Garden to sing carols at the war memorial. Passersby were treated to an hour of Christmas carols, with guitar accompaniment.

Rev Christopher Penn, Rector at Broseley's All Saints Church, said: "We all join together for things like this. We meet probably four or five times a year as a group. Last Sunday had carol service in the church.

"We try and do things together across the year, we get together for Christian Aid, singing in the square things like that."

See some of the performance here:

