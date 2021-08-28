In pictures: Telford Balloon Fiesta a hit with bumper crowds

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2021

The warm weather brought families out in their droves in the town park arena on Saturday.

Among the attractions were the Virgin hot air balloon, live bands and food.

There was street entertainment, stunt shows, parkour, fire-eating and kite-making workshops.

But the planned display by the Red Devils parachute performers could not go ahead due to "unforeseen circumstances".

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances the Red Devils will sadly not be able to perform and open the Telford Balloon Fiesta today. We look forward to seeing them again in 2022."

People all over Telford and further afield were able to see the balloons travelling around the county throughout the day.

Setting up for the festival. Photo: Jacqueline Dimmock

A balloon over Wenlock Priory. Photo: Reverend Matthew Stafford

Over Holy Trinity Church, Dawley. Photo: David Jackson

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2021

Many revellers took advantage of the excellent weather on Saturday and brought along a picnic basket including Caroline and David Beeston, of Aqueduct, in Telford.

Mrs Beeston, an administrator, says: "We came two years ago to the show when the Strongman event was on. We really enjoyed that so we returned today, except this time we brought a picnic.

"We really enjoyed the motorbike guys and now we're waiting for the next band to come on the stage."

The FMX Stunt Show

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2021

Sue Carden, hot air balloon pilot for Virgin Balloon Flights

Arianna Barry, 26, a manager, of Woodlands Road, Broseley, attended the event with several relatives. She said: "The motor cross was really good. It was the first time I've been able to see it so close up.

"The weather is really good and there are plenty of food options. The council has done a good job organising it.

"I have been out to a music festival recently, but this is the first local event I've been to since the lockdowns ended."

Her sister Rainer, 22, of Majestic Way, Aqueduct, said: "It's a lovely day. Beautiful weather. I've been able to take my son Rome out to lots of places. It's great to get out as he's quite energetic."

Other attractions up and running over the weekend in Telford Town Park included Sky Reach, Disc Golf, Adventure Golf, water play and play areas for the young at heart.

Photo: David Atkinson

Photo: David Atkinson

Photo: David Atkinson

On Sunday activities include the Eternal Tal Bhangra workshops and a carnival parade.

The show was officially opened by the Mayor of Telford Councillor Amrik Jhawar, who said: "It was marvellous. People brought picnics and there was a lovely atmosphere.

"There were a lot of people there enjoying themselves on Friday and even more on Saturday when it was packed.

"It has been a great success for us."

Last year a ‘secret’ version of the event was held with balloons launching from an undisclosed location but no major gathering due to the pandemic.