Dickinson's Real Deal comes to RAF Cosford Museum

By Dayna Farrington

ITV's hit antiques show presented by David Dickinson is looking for local people to cash in their antiques at the RAF Museum Cosford next month.

Dickinson's Real Deal will come to the museum on Saturday, September 4.

People in the region are being urged to check their attics and garages for antiques which they could sell for cash at the event.

Dickinson's Real Deal is currently one of the most popular daytime shows on ITV and is regularly watched by more than a million people. It is returning for its 17th series and will see David and the dealers travel around the country.

David said: “It’s great to bring the show to Cosford. People of Cosford come along and get the Real Deal.

“It is always great to bring the show somewhere new and where better to start than a town with such great history."

Doors will be open between 8am and 5pm on September 4.

To book a free ticket and for more information, visit rafmuseum.org.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

