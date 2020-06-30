Smart change of focus for Telford photographer’s lockdown strategy

Telford entrepreneur Lucy Poole is not entitled to any emergency business support grants because she has not been trading for a long enough period.

But instead of giving up on her dreams of being self-employed when the pandemic hit, she decided to adjust her business lens to focus attention on social distancing photography.

Photo: Lucy Poole Katy McGregor and family, in Madeley

The determined 27-year-old, a former Thomas Telford School pupil, said that decision has resulted in a change in fortunes which she hopes will ensure the fledgling enterprise survives.

"I have been doing photography for almost 10 years after studying in Leeds. I became self-employed in September which means I'm not getting any help from the Government.

"It's been a very stressful time. I started to think of what would be really good ways to take photos and it's kicked off and has gone really well. People have been spreading the word round.

"I put out messages on social media to see if anyone would interested as I wasn't sure, but it's done well so far. Thankfully it is something that I can continue to do under social distancing."

"I used to work in a photo studio in Birmingham, but after a while I felt that I should try to branch out on my own and work for myself.

"I hope to carry on building on what I've started with running my own photo business and I'm getting well known in the area now for my work, which is amazing.

Lucy Poole: Brian, Jayne, Katherine and Rebekah Poole, in Ketley Grange

Photo: Lucy Poole Dan, Vicky, Eliza and Darcy Croft with lockdown essentials in Red Lake

"This is just a different time that we 're living in.

"I can only hope that I'll keep going and come out the other side."

Her doorstep work includes the McGregor family and their new puppies in Madeley; the Croft family with their essential lockdown supplies in Red Lake; and the Poole family in Ketley Grange.

More details at lucypoolephotography.co.uk

