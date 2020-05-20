Photographer captures 'Times Like These' in village project

Carol Ann Langford, a photographer in Albrighton, has been walking round the village on her daily exercise, taking pictures of different households for her collection 'Times Like These'.

She has been taking photographs of people, families and even their pets outside their houses, in the garden or on their doorsteps as a photographic record of who and where they all were during the Covid-19 lockdown. She hopes to do an online gallery and book, as well as put on an exhibition in the future in numerous village hotspots.

As well as being a professional photographer, Carol also teaches the art of photo-taking and so knows a lot of people in the area.

"If I know somebody in a street I'll message them a time I'll be passing on my daily walk and then they let their neighbours know," she explained.

"I went to one street where a 92 year-old woman lived – she doesn't have Facebook, one of her neighbours told her about it. It is all about showing who and where we are during lockdown.

"It is such a historical time and I wanted to reflect that, so it is a social photography documentary. A documentary for the village."

Advertising

Carol said by the time she has finished the project, she will have photographed around 150 households.

"One of the positives I have taken from it is seeing different streets and they tell me all the lovely things they do, but I see it on every street," she said. "It is a really special village. People have said its so nice to see smiling faces and be able to see a mirror of the time in the future.

"As a photographer, to make people happy is all I can ask for really. It has enabled me to get out and find out about people. I am very people-curious and I love talking to others."

Advertising

Carol will be putting together an online gallery of the pictures, as well as a book, and has spoke to Albrighton Library, The Crown and Next Door Bar about holding an exhibition in the future.

The project has been safely carried out using social distancing, and Carol said she is so grateful to be able to carry on doing something she loves during these uncertain times.

To find out more about the project and get in touch, visit Carol Ann Langford Photography Facebook page or www.carolannlangfordphotography.co.uk/