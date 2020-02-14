Telford is the setting for author's new psychological crime thriller

Diane Saxon, of Waters Upton, near Telford, will release her new novel, Copycat, on Tuesday.

After securing a four-book deal through Boldwood Books, she brought out the first in the series, called The Keeper, last year.

It reached number one on Amazon's Kindle international best seller list in the crime category and has ranked 94 in the overall Kindle chart.

Mother-of-two Mrs Saxon, who gave up her job as an office manager to focus on writing, said the plot of her new book focuses on a beautiful red haired nurse who is found mutilated in a house in Lawley

She said: "It's the morning after she had a date with a police officer. All eyes turn to him initially.

"Because it is a specific modus operandi, Detective Sergeant Jenna Morgan and her team know exactly who the offender is, but he’s currently in prison.

"Then it becomes evident it's a copycat killer and they need to take him down before he does anything more.

"I'm really happy with it. From the initial reviews they are saying if you like The Keeper you are going to love Copycat. To get into the top 100 on Amazon is phenomenal.

"I'm working on the third book now.

"It will continue to be based in the West Mercia area as that is where my police team are based."

The paperback version of the book will cost £11.95 and will be available on Amazon.

Signed copies are available from Waterstones in Shrewsbury.

Mrs Saxon is also doing a book signing event at Waterstones in Telford town centre on February 29, from 1-3pm.

Her books are also expected to be stocked in The Works from March.

She is planning to release her next book in October, which will be set out towards Much Wenlock.