Diversity to be celebrated at Telford event

Wellington | Telford entertainment | Published:

Diversity and unity will be celebrated during an event in Telford.

Wellington Market Square

The Telford Diversity Day will take place in Wellington Market Square from midday until 4pm on Saturday.

The family friendly event will include guest speakers, charity stalls and free food. Entertainment will be provided by Wellington (Telford) Brass Band.

The Orbit Cinema, in the Market Square, will be showing the Polish film Ida and the French film Amelie throughout the afternoon.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased online at wellingtonorbit.co.uk or from the cinema directly.

