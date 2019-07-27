Scale ModelWorld in return to Telford

Taking place between November 9 and 10, it will give visitors a chance to see thousands of scale models of cars, aircrafts and military vehicles.

The exhibition, which is organised and run by the International Plastic Modellers Society (UK), will be held at The International Centre in Telford on St Quentin Gate, where it has been held since 1998.

It is set to attract over 160 traders from all around the United Kingdom and Europe, as well as all around the world, from locations such as China, Japan, Russia and America.

The show has previously welcomed around 10,000 people in 2016.

Tickets are priced at £20 for a two days pass.

For more information visit ipmsuk.org/ipms-scale-modelworld