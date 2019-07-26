Telford nature reserve holds first-ever family summer event

Children will be able to visit the newly adopted reserve in Little Dawley and take part in a series of free events.

It will run from 2pm until 4pm, and includes activities including a treasure hunt around the pools, painting and hiding a Shropshire Rock and crafting fun with local artist Rebel Bee.

Parking is free or families are encouraged to arrive by foot via the various entry points such as the entrance on Southall Road, from South View Road or via the footpath on Majestic Way.

The Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve site includes wooded pit mounds, Castle Pool and The Dandy to the north, a collection of pools to the south including Wide Waters and Furnace Pools and Sprynge Pool to the south west.

The Friends of Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve have funded the event through a Telford & Wrekin Council community grant.

Bob Wennington, chairman of the group, said “It’s a special place with an array of nature and we are delighted that we have this opportunity to show case the Local Nature Reserve."

Kate Barnes, membership secretary, said: “We were disappointed that we had to postpone this event from June due to bad weather conditions but are hopeful that the weather will be kind to us this summer so our local children can come to enjoy the event."

Further details about the event can be found on the Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve Facebook page.