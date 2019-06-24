Martians invade steampunk festival at Blists Hill - with pictures

The battle played out at the Ironbridge museum at Blists Hill, with one of the most unusual events of the year there.

The steampunk festival brought fans of the genre from across Britain and beyond to the area for two days of the fantasy world.

A neo-Victorian scientific fantasy, steampunk mixes new technology and 19th century steam, and the Ministry of Steampunk worked with the Blists Hill staff to organise the weekend.

Enthusiastic arrived in elaborate fashions inspired by Victorian and Edwardian costumes, reinvented for the 21st century and beyond.

Check out our gallery from the steampunk festival:

Steampunk at Blists Hill Steampunk festival Steampunk festival Steampunk enthusiasts Some of the Steampunk fans Susan Britt and David Britt with their guns. Rosie Reece, Jane Granger, Angie Downton and Holly Reece. David Gregory and Tina Gregory. Tracey Lewis-Freeman at Blists Hill . Sara Ede and Richard Ede, Ana Pearson and David Pearson. A character at the festival

Marketing officer Richard Aldred said this year's event centred on an apocalyptic Martian invasion of earth and the fight back to ultimate victory by the steampunk heroes.

The museums usual members joined in the fun, from using the steam roller to ward off the martians to ensuring the Victorian chemist was prepared to fight the alien germs.

"This year is the fourth year and it is getting bigger and bigger," Richard said.

"This is certainly the biggest one we have every done both is terms of the steampunk enthustiasts and the general public that come along to see all the costumes."

"The weather has been very kind too us."

He said the Victorian town proved a perfect backdrop for Steampunk and the festival was fast becoming one of the top events for the genre in the country.

A special Steampunk artisan market provided props and accessories for visitors.