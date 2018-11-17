Telford lighting up for Christmas

Telford Shopping Centre was hosting a day of activities, including the opening of Santa's Grotto, a cookie making workshop and a Father Christmas letter writing service.

The lights were being switched on at 5pm by Free radio breakfast DJs Ed and Jo – as well as Santa Claus himself.

Elsewhere, Malinslee Christmas lights switch-on will take place at Malinslee centre on November 23 and Wellington will hold its event on November 24.

Newport will hold its switch-on on November 30, with Dawley, Oakengates, Ironbridge and Madeley switching on their lights on December 1.

The town's MP Lucy Allan will be turning on the lights at one of the town's tallest office towers.

She will switch on the display at Telford Plaza on November 30.

Richard Bradbury, director of Telford-based Bulleys Bradbury, said: “We’re delighted that Lucy Allan has agreed to switch on an array of bright Christmas lights that will focus on the height and sleek shapes of the Telford Plaza buildings.

“It will be an impressive treat for workers in the building and nearby residents, and an unmissable event for the whole town.”