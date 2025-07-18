In pictures: 'Unforgettable' night as The Script open Ludlow's run of major castle concerts

This is the third year the concerts have taken place at Ludlow Castle, and this year's line-up opened with The Script performing last night (Thursday, July 17) with support from Sam Ryder and Jack Dean.

The Script's Danny O'Donoghue with fans at last night's concert. Picture: Andy Hughes Photography

Writing on social media following the performance, Ludlow Castle hailed a sparkling evening to begin this year's 'Live at the Castle' events.

The Script's perform at last night's concert. Picture: Andy Hughes Photography

The post said: "What a night! An unforgettable opening to Live at Ludlow Castle 2025 with The Script, Sam Ryder & Jack Dean! A huge thank you to everyone who joined us."

The Script's Danny O'Donoghue with a fan on stage at last night's concert. Picture: Andy Hughes Photography

Tonight (Friday) sees Faithless headlining before Indie rock band Texas perform on Saturday.

Sam Ryder lit up the venue with his stunning vocals. Picture: Andy Hughes Photography

Sunday will see the castle host Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival with Russell Howard and Katherine Ryan headlining.

Next week's concerts start on Friday, July 25, with indie Britpop legends Supergrass, before Olly Murs takes to the stage on Saturday, with Jess Glynne performing on Sunday, July 27.

Sam Ryder rocking out at Ludlow Castle. Picture: Andy Hughes Photography