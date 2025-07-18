In pictures: 'Unforgettable' night as The Script open Ludlow's run of major castle concerts
Ludlow Castle hailed an 'unforgettable' evening as the historic venue hosted the first in a run of big-name concerts.
This is the third year the concerts have taken place at Ludlow Castle, and this year's line-up opened with The Script performing last night (Thursday, July 17) with support from Sam Ryder and Jack Dean.
Writing on social media following the performance, Ludlow Castle hailed a sparkling evening to begin this year's 'Live at the Castle' events.
The post said: "What a night! An unforgettable opening to Live at Ludlow Castle 2025 with The Script, Sam Ryder & Jack Dean! A huge thank you to everyone who joined us."
Tonight (Friday) sees Faithless headlining before Indie rock band Texas perform on Saturday.
Sunday will see the castle host Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival with Russell Howard and Katherine Ryan headlining.
Next week's concerts start on Friday, July 25, with indie Britpop legends Supergrass, before Olly Murs takes to the stage on Saturday, with Jess Glynne performing on Sunday, July 27.