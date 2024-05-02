Excitement building ahead of musical festival

It is the third not-for-profit festival taking place in the stunning Corvedale in south Shropshire, featuring first class musicians.

Centred around the Jarualda Quartet as artists-in-residence, the festival is set for September 20 to 28 with the launch taking place on May 11 in Diddlebury Village Hall when the quartet will play works by Haydn, Beethoven and Dvorak.

There will be a buffet supper at the event, included in the ticket price of £20-a-head.

Tickets for the launch are available by calling 07745 825700 or emailing corvedalefestival.gmail.com.

Concerts during the festival will take place at a number of locations, at lunchtimes and evenings, including St Michael’s Church in Munslow, St Peter’s Church in Diddlebury, All Saints Church in Culmington, and a number of village halls.

As well as the quartet there will be other musical performers with a cellist, harpist and recorders among others and a stunning event – an evening of opera with the ‘Gala Singers’ and ‘The Corvedale Festival Opera Ensemble'.

Ticket prices include a glass of wine or soft drink in the evening concert intervals, and a light lunch with tea or coffee for the lunchtime performances.

Running alongside the performances will be an art exhibition, craft workshop and what promises to be an amusing and informative conversation ‘Overture and Beginners, Please’ between two friends who have a wealth of experience both behind the scenes and in the spotlight of West End plays, theatre and opera companies.

Full details of the festival can be found at www.corvedalefestival.org.