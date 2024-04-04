Shropshire village hall to be filled to the Brim with Americana music this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brimfield Folk Club, based at the village's hall near Ludlow, experimented with an Americana day last year.

It was so successful they are pulling out all the stops for the group's first one day Americana festival this summer.

Nick Comley, Brimfield Folk Club organiser, said: "Grassroots American music has been growing in popularity in this country. Americana is traditional music, like folk music, and comes in many forms."

The club's first Americana Festival will be held on Saturday, July 6 - the closest Saturday to US Independence Day - and run from 2pm to 10pm.

There will be some 14 bands on two stages, with acts from the Bluegrass, folk, jazz and blues traditions.

Bluegrass musicians are also associated with clog dancing in the Appalachian mountains. There will also be Big Smoke Barbecue - with non meaty options.

"It is historic music so not contemporary music like Taylor Swift, rap or R&B," said Nick.

Brimfield Folk Club has been built up over a 10 year period by cartoonist Roger Penwill, to being probably the largest folk club in the west of the West Midland.

The folkies gather at the Brimfield Village Hall, Ludlow, on the first Monday of every month from 7.30pm.

Acts include Grey Wolf, a support act for Robert Plant, Kitchen Island Band, and Dustbirds. They are all well known in the Malvern-Hereford-Shrewsbury sub-region.

The club's membership is on track to snap up a large slice of the 150 tickets at £20 a piece. Others are advised to snap the tickets up quickly by using the Ticketsource website.