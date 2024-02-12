Latest headline act confirmed for Ludlow Castle concerts

Mercury Prize winning rock band Elbow will be playing at the south Shropshire venue on Friday, July 26, supported by Villagers, Nadine Shah & Katherine Priddy.

The announcement completes the series of concerts planned for the venue, with James, Madness, and Anne-Marie, previously confirmed.

Having released their first record in 2001 Elbow have released eight further studio albums including the multi-platinum selling ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’, which landed the band a Mercury Music Prize and a host of critical acclaim, with album tracks ‘One Day Like This’ and ‘Grounds for Divorce’ winning two Ivor Novello songwriting awards.

Now, this year marks the release of the band's landmark 10th studio album ‘Audio Vertigo’, which is out on March 22, with the leading single ‘Lovers’ Leap’ being met with huge praise.

Joining Elbow on the day are Irish indie-folk band Villagers. With accolades from the likes of Elvis Costello, Damon Albarn, The National and Elbow’s very own Guy Garvey, Villagers are an Ivor Novello Award-winning, melodic fusion of folk, pop & rock.

Also joining on July 26 is singer and songwriter Nadine Shah. Born of Pakistani and Norwegian parents, South Tyneside-based singer/songwriter Nadine Shah possesses a voice that has been described as a blend of PJ Harvey and Nick Cave.

To date Shah has released four studio albums, including critically acclaimed and Mercury Prize nominated ‘Holiday Destination’.

Shah’s fifth studio album ‘Filthy Underneath’ will be released in this month as the inaugural release on EMI North.

Finally, opening up on the jam packed day is folk songstress Katherine Priddy.

Since emerging with her debut EP ‘Wolf’ in 2018, UK artist Katherine Priddy has quickly become one of the most exciting names on the British scene, boasting sell out headline tours and impressive support slots along the way, including a spectacular show in April at The Roundhouse with Guy Garvey – even joining by the man himself to perform a duet together.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "Following on from a sell-out series last summer, Ludlow Castle has proved to be the perfect location to catch unmissable, unique, and awe-inspiring events. Ludlow Castle homes the fascinating story of siege and conflict hailing back from the 11th century and next July will once again welcome globally renowned superstars to Ludlow."

Residents of Ludlow and surrounding areas with post codes SY7, SY8 & HR6 will have access to priority pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday via https://futuresound.seetickets.com/event/elbow/ludlow-castle/2852348?pre=postcode

General admission tickets go on sale 9am on Friday at liveatludlowcastle.co.uk.