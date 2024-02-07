Fine art team’s mission to discover treasures in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Halls, a leading regional fine art auction house based in Shrewsbury, is hitting the road for a series of free antiques valuation days this year.

The fine art team is adding Llandudno, Llangollen and Newtown to its list, which already includes Ludlow, Montgomery, Whitchurch, Oswestry, Bishops Castle and Shifnal.

Alexander Clement, watches and Asian art specialist and senior general valuer, will be visiting Halls’ office at 8 Watergate Street, Whitchurch on February 27, April 23, June 25, August 27 and October 29, all from 10am to 2pm.

He will also be visiting the company’s Bishops Castle office from 10am to 1pm on February 28, April 24, June 26, August 28 and October 30.

The fine art specialists will be available for free valuations at Fishmore Hall, Ludlow from 10am to 2pm on March 13, July 17 and November 13, and at The Granary Art Gallery at Weston Park, Shifnal from 10am to 1pm on March 19, May 21, July 16, September 17 and November 12.

Halls’ office at 20, Church Street, Oswestry will host valuation sessions from 10am to 1pm on March 22, May 31, July 26, September 27 and November 29.

Alexander and Halls’ silver and jewellery specialist Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley will be available at Montgomery Town Hall from 10am to 2pm on April 4, June 6, August 1, October 3 and December 5.

Aleander, Maryanne and Abigail Molenaar, Halls’ paintings specialist, will be paying a visit to The Imperial Hotel, Llandudno from 10am to 2pm on April 18 and October 17. They will also be available at Dory Gallery, Llangollen from 10am to 2pm on May 3 and September 6.

Meols Hall, Churchtown, Southport is the venue for valuation sessions with Alexander and Maryanne on April 30 and September 3 from 10am to 2pm.

The company will also be holding a charity antiques valuation event at the Monty Club, Newtown on April 17 from 10am to 2pm to raise money for Marie Curie. Items will be valued in return for a small charge which will go to the charity.

Valuation sessions at Halls’ Shrewsbury headquarters, which are held from 10am to 2pm, include British and continental ceramics and glass, with specialist Caroline Dennard, on February 9, May 24, August 16 and December 6.

Dates for Asian art valuations are February 19, June 3 and September 23. Modern and contemporary art: March 1 and July 1. Paintings and prints: April 26. Traditional and modern pictures: August 27, October 21 and December 16.

Jewellery, silver and bijouterie: March 11, May 10, July 19, September 13 and November 8. Watches: July 29 and November 18.

Militaria and medals: March 28, June 21 and October 10. Coins and banknotes, from 10am to 4pm: May 16 and September 5

Books, manuscripts and autographs, with specialist Chris Moore from 9am to 5pm: March 4, April 8, May 13, June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4 and December 2.

Stamp specialist Andy Neal will be available from 9.30am to 4pm on: March 7, May 2, June 6, July 4, August 1, September 5, October 10, November 7 and December 5.

To find out more, visit fineart.hallsgb.com