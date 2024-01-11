1970s sci-fi art exhibition set for Bishop's Castle

A collection of work by artist Bob Fowke will go on display at the Barn at Writer's Lodge, in Union Street, in February.

In the 1970s, the Shropshire artist was an internationally recognised science fiction illustrator, producing some of the most extraordinary and imaginative images of that period.

Working in oils, acrylic and gouache, he painted book covers for many well-known writers, among them Angela Carter, Philip K Dick, Robert Heinlein, Ray Bradbury, Edgar Rice Burroughs and H.P. Lovecraft.

Bob Fowke painted book covers for many well-known writers including Ray Bradbury

He also created artwork for record sleeves, including for Rick Wakeman, and the little dinosaur cards in Kellogs cereal packets collected by an entire generation of children.

Later, Bob turned to writing and has created around one hundred non-fiction history and science books for children.

This exhibition is set to bring Bob Fowke’s work back to life.

Sue Wilmer, organiser of the 2024 Bishop’s Castle Arts Festival said: "This exhibition will entrance all sci-fi enthusiasts.

"It’s a unique opportunity, the first comprehensive exhibition of Bob Fowke’s wild sci-fi artwork. The originals are exquisitely painted with finely worked details that are easily missed in the printed covers."

The exhibition will run from 10am to 4pm on February 16 to 18.