South Shropshire entertainment venue announces 'stellar' line up for 2024

Musician Sarabeth Tucek, comedian Russell Kane and the Sam Sweeney Band are already in the line up for the year ahead at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) is set to grace the stage with her mesmerizing music on January 19 from 8pm.

Emerging from a decade-long hiatus from the record business, Sarabeth Tucek released her album Joan of All on May 19 via her own imprint, Ocean Omen.

The lead single, The Gift, garnered immediate attention from BBC 6 Music, propelling the album to critical acclaim from Uncut and Mojo.

Sarabeth Tucek

The venue also wants people to prepare for an evening of uproarious laughter on April 20, as Russell Kane takes the Ludlow Assembly Rooms stage with his tour HyperActive.

It is being promoted as a whirlwind of comedy, presenting, acting, and authorship.

Described as "fierce, funny, and heartfelt" by The Guardian, tickets for Russell Kane's high-energy, high-octane, and hyper-active performance are currently on sale to friends and patrons only, and go live for general public at 11am on January 1.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms will host the genre-defying sounds of the Sam Sweeney Band on March 8.

Following the success of supporting Bellowhead on their comeback tour in 2022, Sam Sweeney is taking the road to showcase his landmark album, Escape That, with an all-star band.

Sam Sweeney

Featuring Louis Campbell on electric guitar, Ben Nicholls on double bass, and Stuart McCallum on acoustic guitar, the Sam Sweeney Band promises a "musical experience like no other".

For tickets and more information head to the Ludlow Assembly Rooms website.