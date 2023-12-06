Application in to hold up to 15 large events a year at Ludlow Castle

The company behind this year's Live at Ludlow Castle has applied for a licence which will allow it to hold up to 15 large events at the historic venue each year.

Future Sound Events Limited is the company behind the popular series of shows that saw Kaiser Chiefs and Rag'n'Bone Man take over Ludlow Castle last summer.

The castle has recently announced Anne-Marie and Madness are two of the artists on the line-up for next summer's shows, which will be hosted from July 25 to 28.

The new license would be limited to May 1 to September 30 and will run alongside the castle's current events licence.

It would allow between 5,000 and 9,999 people to be in attendance, with the applicant estimating around 7,000 for each event.

The events would take place between 11am and 11pm Monday to Saturday, with indoor and outdoor entertainment such as live music between 12pm and 11pm.

A consultation on the new license is ongoing until December 21. Comments can be emailed to licensing@shropshire.gov.uk, citing 23/03530/LPREM.