Madness confirmed as latest Ludlow Castle performers

Promoters have revealed that the ska-pop legends will be playing the venue on July 27.

They will be supported by the indie rock band The Zutons.

The announcement comes after the venue confirmed its first act for the 2024 line-up as Anne-Marie – who will play on July 28.

A statement from the organisers said: "Renowned for their infectious blend of ska, pop, and new wave, Madness will bring their unforgettable catalogue of new and old to this historic venue, promising an evening of unparalleled entertainment and nostalgia.

"Renowned for their chart-topping hits like Our House, Baggy Trousers and One Step Beyond, Madness continue to reign as one of the most beloved and influential bands in British music history.

"With an incredible career spanning several decades, their music resonates across generations, and having recently released their number-one selling, self-produced 13th album, Theatre of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie, which has been greeted with an abundance of positive reviews, Madness prove to still be on top of their game in creating timeless, catchy hits.

"Also joining on July 27 are Liverpudlian indie-rockers The Zutons who have recently just announced their long-awaited return with fourth studio album The Big Decider due to be released next April.

"Since bursting onto the scene with their debut album Who Killed The Zutons? in 2004, the mercury nominated five-piece have been responsible for big hits including Valerie, You Will You Won’t and Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love?.

"Following on from a sell-out series last summer, Ludlow Castle has proved to be the perfect location to catch unmissable, unique, and awe-inspiring events. Ludlow Castle homes the fascinating story of siege and conflict hailing back from the 11th century and next July will once again welcome globally renowned superstars to Ludlow."

Residents of Ludlow and surrounding areas with post codes SY7, SY8 and HR6 will have access to an exclusive 48-hour priority pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday, November 29.

It can be accessed at futuresound.seetickets.com/event/madness/ludlow-castle/2835072?pre=postcode

General admission tickets go on sale at 9am, Friday, December 1, at liveatludlowcastle.co.uk