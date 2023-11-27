Ludlow warms up for Christmas with festival fun

The Ludlow Winter Festival took place from Friday to Sunday with a series of events including the town's Christmas lights switch-on, a festive market and music.

The temperature may have dropped dramatically on Friday night leading into the weekend, but the cold snap didn't keep shoppers away from the market in Market Square on Saturday and Sunday.

Colourful woolly hats, cuddly toys, locally brewed cider and other tasty treats were among some of the items on offer as Salopians and visitors from further afield made progress on their Christmas shopping.

It was a lively weekend in the town, with a craft fair at St Laurence's Church, Santa's grotto and a winter ball at the Feathers Hotel among other entertainment for people to enjoy.

There was an open mic night at Ludlow Assembly Rooms organised by Mark Richards of Rhythm Thieves on Saturday night, and a Christmas concert at St Laurence's Church on Sunday.

All that came after the Christmas lights were illuminated on Friday night.