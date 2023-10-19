Writer Henry Normal and actor Nigel Planer reunite for Ludlow poetry show

Henry Normal, left, will be joined by Nigel Planer

Henry Normal, who has worked on some of television’s biggest hits, including Gavin and Stacey, The Royle Family and The Mighty Boosh, is set to appear at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms on November 3.

Henry will be joined by Nigel Planer, who rose to fame playing hippy Neil in the 80s irreverent comedy show The Young Ones.,

The duo had previously toured together in the early 90s.

Henry Normal’s career spans over 40 years and includes writing and producing some of the country’s best loved and critically acclaimed TV programmes and films.

His new shows will showcase a wide variety of new material from his latest poetry collections. Henry has 10 previous collections and will also be returning to BBC Radio 4 in December with a brand new show entitled A Normal Journey. This is Henry’s 11th BBC Radio 4 show in this ongoing series.

Henry will be sharing the stage with Nigel Planer for 13 shows on the autumn tour.

Nigel will be bringing his lesser-known but just as prolific poetic talent to the stage.