'I can breathe a sigh of relief when I'm on stage': Teen singing sensation Macy O prepares for launch of second album

Concord College student Macy O is preparing for the launch of her second studio album, pictured here with her Song Academy Young Songwriter Competition award

At just 15 years old, Shropshire teen singer-songwriter Macy O has already collected a trove of music accolades.

In July, Macy wowed the crowd when Bastille invited her to sing with them in front of 5,000 people at Ludlow Castle - an experience that the teen said was "incredible".

Her jam-packed performance schedule has seen her tour the country, even performing at a Eurovision pre-show in Liverpool.

Just last week, the youngster snagged first place in her age group in the Song Academy Young Songwriter Competition, being judged as the best from thousands of entries from the UK and Ireland.

Now, in just over one week, the Concord College student will see the release of her second studio album, Journeys.

Macy said: "I started writing it in 2020 and the whole line-up had changed completely. Each song is about a specific emotion or experience that I had along the way of writing it.

"It's quite emotional, but some of the songs are quite upbeat - but they all have quite a deep message behind them.

"The song, 'Look at Me', resonates the most. It's about getting back at those people who said you can't do it, or ignored you when they could have helped you."

Macy, who idolises Sir Elton John, has been singing since she was four years old and began writing her own songs three years ago.

"I would love to write songs that inspire people. One of the things I love is when you write a song that really means something, when it comes from the heart," she said. "Even after Journeys, that will continue."

Facing the big lights on a big stage may be intimidating for some, but the 15-year-old says stage fright is not something she's ever faced.

"I get worried about anything else," she said, "but never performing. Music is comforting, it sets aside the stresses of life - I can breathe a sigh of relief when I'm on stage."

Mum and manager, Naomi, said she knew Macy had a gift at a young age: "She was about three. She went to a theatre group in Bridgnorth and she would always be involved.

"Then she stood on the stage and sang for the Christmas light switch on and all you could hear was Macy. Even then you could see it. She loves doing what she's doing.

"She's always been so confident on stage, off stage she's completely different - like a timid little mouse. Watching her on stage you think, 'where has she come from?' I'm in awe. I really admire her."