Murder mystery "recognises what the bloodthirsty people of south Shropshire find entertaining"

By David TooleyClunSouth Shropshire entertainmentPublished:

A murder mystery play at the weekend has been organised by an amateur dramatics group that "recognises what the bloodthirsty people of south Shropshire find entertaining."

CADS promiotional photo
Clun Amateur Dramatic Society is staging a dine-in murder mystery evening, Just Desserts written by Andrew Hull and directed by Andrew Dobbin following the resounding success of its last performance CADS Murders Macbeth.

Tim Russell, who chairs CADS, said: "After the resounding success of their last performance, CADS Murders Macbeth, the group have recognised what the bloodthirsty people of South Shropshire find entertaining!"

The premise of Just Desserts is that the audience have been invited to the grand opening of a new restaurant by a celebrity chef.

Act 1 ends when one of the cast is murdered, which is why there can only be one performance.

During the first interval, the audience will be served the main course of their dinner and can become detectives, being presented with a folder of background notes and more information.

Each table can also interview all of the cast members - except one, of course - to try to work out the name(s) of the murderer(s) and what was their motive.

The second act gives more clues, followed by dessert and another interview round before the audience submit their decisions and they witness the final reveal.

The action begins at 7.30pm on Saturday February 25 at the Clun Memorial Hall. There will be a bar and a raffle.

Tickets are £15 (including dinner) and only available in advance from Bright Flowers by Clun Bridge, The White Horse, The Sun and The Maltings Café.

Further details and arrangements for online ticket purchases are available by emailing clunamdram@gmail.com.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.



