Sweet-smelling link-up for Shropshire poetry store

Deborah Alma of The Poetry Pharmacy in Bishop's Castle, which is going into partnership with Lush

The Poetry Pharmacy, based in Bishop's Castle, prescribes poems instead of pills to members of the public – championing the healing power of literature.

Based in a small Victorian shop on the High Street, the team's mission has always been to take poetry into 'unusual' and 'unexpected' places.

Now its new collaboration with cosmetics giant Lush will see poetry being introduced into the 'inner sanctuary' of a home – the bathroom.

Over the last few months, the team have been working with Lush's CEO Mark Constantine, a lover of poetry himself, to bring poetry to the store's spas and gift boxes.

Together they have come up with three varieties of bath bombs which have an extract of poetry inside them that is printed on banana paper.

Labelled 'Wild Remedy', 'Slow Down' and 'Broken Heart', the bath bombs will be sold exclusively at The Poetry Pharmacy and Lush branches.

Deborah Alma, from The Poetry Pharmacy said: "It’s unusual for such a big company to turn its attention to collaborations with a small business like ours, so the experience has been both eye-opening and very exciting.

"We’re particularly excited to be the first to stock Lush products outside of their own stores or online.

"The bath bombs will be available from Lush’s larger stores, and from the Poetry Pharmacy itself and then a month later from Lush’s 900 plus stores globally."

The Poetry Pharmacy dispenses non-fiction and poetry to its customers and hosts weekly events at its store, including workshops, readings and book launches.