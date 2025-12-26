Co-owner Ollie Parry is raising a glass after 20 years of running the pub since he took it over as a fresh-faced 23-year-old all those years ago.

In that time he has seen highs and lows including major expansions, more than 60 floods including four that have cascaded over Smithfield Road and into the bar, visits from famous faces including A-list Hollywood superstars and huge financial challenges introduced by successive governments.

But despite the tough times, things are “very much on the up”, according to Ollie, fresh from a record-breaking Saturday which saw 2,500 punters in for a drink.

Ollie Parry (right) is celebrating 20 years of running The Salopian Bar in Shrewsbury. He is with fellow co-owner Kev Rippard, who came on board in 2020

Under Ollie’s stewardship it was initially a bistro “with no customers”, before becoming a multi award-winning real ale pub.

Now, with co-owner Kev Rippard on board who joined during the Covid pandemic to help expand it to five times the size, it has become the place to be for young people in Shrewsbury.

“It’s mad how we’ve become a destination venue,” Ollie said.

It’s a far cry from its origins in 1861, when the pub was first opened as The Globe near the Smithfield cattle market.

It was later renamed The Smithfield and then The Proud Salopian, which was busy and had a reputation as a biker’s pub, before becoming The Soho Bar.

It was when it was The Soho Bar that the opportunity to take over presented itself to Ollie.

Ollie Parry in the Shropshire Star during the early days of his tenure at The Salopian Bar in Shrewsbury

“I grew up in Shrewsbury, and I always wanted to get into hospitality,” he said. “I was in hospitality from the age of around 14 doing various club promoting events around Britain.

“I came in one night and got chatting to the landlord and he made it clear he wanted out. He was struggling to make it a success. So I took on the lease for £1 and spent about £10,000 on the fixtures and fittings.”

He renamed it The Salopian Bar and turned it into a bistro.

“It was paying homage to its previous heyday,” Ollie said. The venue now seems to be experiencing a new heyday in this era.

However back then, the bistro struggled to make much money, so Ollie ditched food and focused on real ale - a move which resulted in profits quadrupling and the pub winning a clutch of awards.

It won several Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) awards including Shrewsbury Pub of the Year, Cider Pub of the Year and the Popular Vote.

Famous faces

Over the years several celebrities have poked their head in the door for a drink, including Hollywood A-lister Sienna Miller, who was in town partying with Shropshire huntmaster Otis Ferry in March 2007.

Suggs from Madness, Sienna Miller, Boy George and Newton Faulkner are among some of the famous faces who have popped into The Salopian Bar in Shrewsbury over the years

Many footballers and rugby players have also been in for a pint, as well as singers when they have been performing in the Quarry or at Theatre Severn.

Boy George, Adam Ant and Suggs from Madness are among those to make The Salopian’s wall of fame.

“I did like Suggs,” said Ollie. “I can’t remember what he drank, but he was a very down to earth guy. He made a point of coming in again when he came back to Shrewsbury.”

He added: “Newton Faulkner came in and tried all of the real ales, and then he was like ‘I’ve got to go to work’. He said he was working at the theatre and he was singing. I didn’t realise who he was until I Googled him after.”

Even housewives favourite Chico from the X Factor has been in.