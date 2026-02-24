Loopfest, the multi-venue festival in Shrewsbury, has pulled in record numbers of people to the county town, with organisers estimating it has pulled in £1.5 million in revenue for the local economy.

This year, there will be 250 acts across 40 venues, including Shrewsbury Castle, Theatre Severn and, for the first time, the Quarry.

The three-day event begins on Friday, May 1 with a huge gig in the Quarry, with a jam-packed line up across a multitude of bars, pubs and other venues all set for Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3.

Organiser and dad of one Jamie Smith said it’s all about promoting up-and-coming Shropshire acts over “plastic” music.

Loopfest organiser Jamie Smith, with son Reuben, is gearing up for the event in May. Photo: Steve Leath

“What we’re interested in is trying to promote grassroots artists that are growing from the ground upwards. We’ve got artists who are performing on the main stages and they started from a pub. So it’s nice to develop a cycle where we can support artists.

“I think it’s really important that we encourage younger people to experience live artists - especially stuff that’s not plastic. We’re being fed K-pop and whatever. They’re manufactured products.

“I think that there’s been a point in time where there’s been less concern with emerging artists and they’ve been put to one side for cover bands and tribute bands.

“We’ve got loads of great covers bands in Shropshire, but what we’re about is emerging artists and trying to amplify Shropshire across the rest of the UK.

“Then what we hope is that we can have a wider array of performers coming to the town in the coming years.”

Loopfest started in 2022 with a budget of £3,000, with local acts booked to perform in a variety of pubs and clubs across the town.

Now it has grown to be a huge event which costs £250,000 to put on.