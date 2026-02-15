Singing Shrewsbury trader to host market hall concert for campaign to save historic house destroyed in tragic fire

Libby Gliksman, owner of Market Cookshop in Shrewsbury Market Hall, is getting ready to hold a live performance to raise funds for the rebuilding of Perches House.

The historic Grade II-listed building in Shrewsbury town centre was severely damaged in a tragic fire last month which also resulted in the death of the building's owner, 81-year-old Rose Roberts.

Rose had lived in the 14th-century building for four decades, spearheading a campaign to save the building from decline in the 1980s.

In the days following the tragedy, a fundraising campaign was launched by her daughter, Jess, to save "the house that Rose re-built".

Libby Gliksman, market trader and professional singer. Photo: Steve Leath

Now market trader Libby, a professional singer and Adele tribute act, is hoping to help contribute to the cause with a fundraising concert on Saturday, February 21.

She will take to the balcony of Shrewsbury's indoor market with a repertoire featuring hits from Adele, Carole King and Etta James.

Explaining her motivation behind the upcoming concert, Libby said she was moved by Jess's appeal.

"I adore my mum and losing her would break my heart," she said.

"I also love Shrewsbury, I'm crazy about it. The cobbled streets, the old buildings - I think it's the most beautiful place ever.

"I'd love to be able to take the roof off the Market Hall and help put one back on Perches House."

It's not the first time the singer/market trader has delighted shoppers and stallholders in the name of a good cause.

In 2022 the singer staged a fundraising concert for Ukraine, and the following year she raised more than £1,000 in just 40 minutes for people affected by a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Libby said: "I love singing, it's powerful - it can help bring people together and that's what the world needs right now, it needs love."

The 45-minute concert, where Libby will be accompanied by pianist Dean Ames, will begin at 2pm on Saturday.

Cash-only donations will be collected in buckets around the market hall, and Libby is encouraging visitors to take advantage of the market's many food and drink venues during the performance.

Jess's fundraising campaign can be viewed online at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-save-the-house-that-rose-re-built.