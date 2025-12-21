Shrewsbury pupils bring Flaxmill history to life in unique and historic drama production

Pupils from Coleham School performed the unique production on Thursday night. Staged by the school's drama club, 'The Flaxmill' told powerful and moving tales of the men, women, and children who once worked at the historic mill in Shrewsbury, offering audiences an immersive journey into the county town's industrial heritage.

Written and produced by teacher Beth Armstrong, The Flaxmill combined local history with creative storytelling. Pupils worked closely with The Flaxmill Museum, researching historical records to develop authentic characters and narratives.

Many of the characters were based on, and named after, real employees and employers from the early 19th century. The Flaxmill team partnered with the school to review the script, ensuring historical accuracy throughout the production.

Families and Flaxmill staff attended the special event, alongside the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner.

Beth said: "I am very passionate about pupils learning the local history of Shrewsbury that is on our doorstep, and The Flaxmill is such a fascinating resource.

"I combined that with my other love of drama to bring the mill workers' stories to life. The pupils have done an incredible job, and they were fascinated to learn more about the children who once worked there."

The production also highlighted the deep historical connection between Coleham and The Flaxmill. Remarkably, the iron used in its construction was forged in Coleham, on the site behind where the Coleham Deli now stands.

Headteacher Mr Larkham praised the project's impact across the whole school, adding: "This has been a really exciting project and one that the whole school has got behind, learning the historical context of the mill industry before watching the production.

"I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the history of Shrewsbury and the arts."