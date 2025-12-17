The market will be running in The Square on Friday and Saturday (December 19 and 20), and according to organisers, traders are working night and day to produce wonderful food, drink and craft items.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

It is expected that many will attend the two-day market, which runs from 9am to 5pm on both days, and it is hoped it delivers a boost to local shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

The Shropshire Pork Scratching Company will be at the Christmas market

Jennifer Jones, organiser, said: “We are so proud of what this market brings both in terms of supporting our artisan producers and also showcasing our beautiful town centre.

“The market has a very cosmopolitan feel with street food from India, North Africa, the Mediterranean and Italy alongside the more traditional food one would expect at such an event.

Christiana Asiama of Mukaase Foods will be selling her Afro-Caribbean cuisine

“Hot food and drink is available all day in many guises. Castlemoor hog roast, as always, will be in big demand, alongside Bryony Lockley’s seasonally inspired vegan and vegetarian dishes.

“The aroma of mulled wine from AppleTeme will be wafting in the air.

Tia Williams of T.W. Game will be at the Shrewsbury Christmas Market

“We have craft producers producing silverware, pottery, glassware, country clothing, scenic photography, jewellery and much, much more.

“This is the 21st year we have had involvement in the local markets and we are thrilled how they have become established as major events for the region and are grateful for the loyal, local support from our community, it really has a family feel on market day."