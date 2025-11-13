Dresses, tea cosies and Dairy Milk: Impressive creativity on display at textile contest to honour Shrewsbury heritage
Elaborate dresses, tea cosies and even bars of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolate have been stitched and weaved together as part of a textiles competition to honour a Shropshire town’s heritage.
The Shrewsbury Drapers Company annual exhibition is taking place at Shrewsbury Library, with “Out of Africa” as the theme this year.
Judges from London and Paris have been casting their eyes over a wide variety of colourful garments and creations, rating them on the colour, the technique displayed by the creator and originality.
The free exhibition is running until Saturday, November 22.