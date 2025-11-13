The Shrewsbury Drapers Company annual exhibition is taking place at Shrewsbury Library, with “Out of Africa” as the theme this year.

Judges from London and Paris have been casting their eyes over a wide variety of colourful garments and creations, rating them on the colour, the technique displayed by the creator and originality.

The free exhibition is running until Saturday, November 22.

Judges Jill Kipniss and Rebecca Lafont from London and Paris. Photo: Steve Leath

Bill Skidmore, who is from Rotherham but used to live in Shropshire and work in Shrewsbury, was on the judging panel. Photo: Steve Leath

A plate of tasty treats in textile form at the Shrewsbury Drapers exhibition. Photo: Steve Leath