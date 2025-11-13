Shropshire Star
Dresses, tea cosies and Dairy Milk: Impressive creativity on display at textile contest to honour Shrewsbury heritage

Elaborate dresses, tea cosies and even bars of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolate have been stitched and weaved together as part of a textiles competition to honour a Shropshire town’s heritage.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Supporting image for story: Dresses, tea cosies and Dairy Milk: Impressive creativity on display at textile contest to honour Shrewsbury heritage

The Shrewsbury Drapers Company annual exhibition is taking place at Shrewsbury Library, with “Out of Africa” as the theme this year.

Judges from London and Paris have been casting their eyes over a wide variety of colourful garments and creations, rating them on the colour, the technique displayed by the creator and originality.

The free exhibition is running until Saturday, November 22.

Shrewsbury Library and the Shrewsbury Drapers Exhibition is on. Judges: Jill Kipniss and Rebecca Lafont from London and Paris
Judges Jill Kipniss and Rebecca Lafont from London and Paris. Photo: Steve Leath
Bill Skidmore, who is from Rotherham but used to live in Shropshire and work in Shrewsbury, was on the judging panel
Bill Skidmore, who is from Rotherham but used to live in Shropshire and work in Shrewsbury, was on the judging panel. Photo: Steve Leath
A plate of tasty treats in textile form at the Shrewsbury Drapers exhibition
A plate of tasty treats in textile form at the Shrewsbury Drapers exhibition. Photo: Steve Leath
The Shrewsbury Drapers Exhibition is on at Shrewsbury Library
The Shrewsbury Drapers Exhibition is on at Shrewsbury Library. Photo: Steve Leath