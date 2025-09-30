The event, which runs from October 25 to November 2, will see eateries across the town centre serving up special deals ranging from £5 to £35.

This year’s event is being organised by Shrewsbury BID in partnership with food entrepreneur Steve Guy – known locally as The Hungry Guy and named Slow Food Chef of the Year 2024 – and marketing and events specialist Saskia Guy.

The pair say they want to make the week “bigger and better” than last year, with the introduction of a new voucher system allowing diners to buy fixed-value offers to use at participating venues.

From left: EJ Hopson-VandenBos from Shrewsbury BID, Saskia and Steve Guy, Darren Tomkins from Gindifferent, and Ben Hall, chef and co-owner at The Walrus

The first Restaurant Week, held in November last year, led to a 19 per cent rise in food and drink sales compared to the same month in 2023, according to data from Beauclair.

Steve, who previously worked as head chef for Jamie Oliver in London, said: “Shrewsbury is so close to my heart, and one of the main reasons for that is the vibrant, diverse food and drink scene. More than the food, it’s the people behind the businesses that really make me tick.

“I’m honoured and excited to be working with the town’s restaurants, bars and cafes to create unique Restaurant Week offers and events that show off just how incredible this town is.”

Among the businesses taking part is Michelin Guide-listed The Walrus.

Co-owner Ben Hall said: “We are thrilled to be part of Restaurant Week this year. It is a wonderful opportunity to bring more visitors to the town and showcase the amazing food and drink scene we are lucky to be part of.

“As a relaxed fine-dining restaurant, we are excited to offer some of our high-end dining experiences in a more relaxed bar environment for new customers, as well as some brilliant deals in our cocktail bar.”

For more details of all the offers, visit originalshrewsbury.co.uk. Vouchers will be revealed in October.