Call for budding performers as Shrewsbury panto crew seeks girls to join Brad Fitt on stage

Theatre Severn is holding open auditions for girls aged between nine and 15 to be part of its "juvenile ensemble" for the pantomime, which opens on November 29.

Auditions will take place on Monday, September 16 at the Walker Theatre, within the Theatre Severn building, with registration at 4.30pm.

To take part, applicants must be aged between nine and 15 years inclusive on September 1 this year, and be under 5ft 2ins.

The audition will take approximately two hours, but those who are successful may be required to stay later. All auditionees are advised that full commitment is required for the pantomime from the rehearsal period to the full run of the production- from Saturday, November 16 this year to Sunday, January 12 next year.

So far, more than half of the tickets have been sold with around three months left before the curtain goes up for the first time.

Starring alongside Brad Fitt, Shropshire's legendary panto dame who will be doing his 13th Shrewsbury show, will be Britain's Got Talent entertainer Tommy J Rollason, West End star Dionne Ward-Anderson, Gemma Sutton and Harry Chandler.

Shrewsbury's biggest pantomime will once again be written and produced by Telford-born Paul Hendy of Evolution Productions.

Further information is available about this year's panto on the venue website theatresevern.co.uk and via the box office on 01743 281281, where tickets to attend can also be purchased.